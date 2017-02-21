Funeral to be held for brothers shot, killed during attempted robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Friends and family on Tuesday, February 21st will bury two teens from West Allis who were gunned down in their home during the course of an attempted robbery. Two boys, ages 14 and 13, are charged in this case.

Funerals will be held at 11 a.m. for 19-year-old CJ Edwards and 17-year-old Trajan Edwards. Trajan was a student at West Allis Central High School -- and CJ was a recent graduate.

CJ Edwards was fatally shot during an attempted robbery at a home near 89th and Becher on February 12th. Tray Edwards fought for his life for two days. On Tuesday morning, February 14th shortly before 11:00 a.m., Tray Edwards was pronounced dead.

According to a criminal complaint, police on February 12th responded to a home near 89th and Grant -- where they found a shell casing on the floor as they entered, along with some blankets and a "large amount of blood."

17-year-old Trajan Edwards was found in the living room, and taken to the hospital. He died two days later, on February 14th.

19-year-old CJ Edwards was located deceased in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, police have two boys in custody for the crime: a 14-year-old boy and what they call his "13-year-old accomplice" in the attempted robbery.

The 14-year-old was arrested after a standoff at his home near 84th and Beloit.

14-year-old Spencer Lewis faces two counts of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted armed robbery, use of force. He's charged as an adult.

According to the criminal complaint, Lewis stole a gun from his dad. He and a 13-year-old accomplice told police they planned to rob 17-year-old Trajan Edwards who they say "had a lot of marijuana, money and video games."