Gov. Walker recommends $803 million in state building projects

Posted 12:47 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 12:48PM, February 21, 2017
Governor Scott Walker

Governor Scott Walker

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is recommending spending $803 million on state building projects over the next two years, with nearly $450 million of the funding coming from new borrowing.

Walker says the capital budget he released Tuesday prioritizes investment in current facilities and limits new construction.

Projects to be funded that Walker highlights include a $75 million replacement for the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s crime lab in Milwaukee. Walker proposes spending $33 million renovate and repair Sandburg Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

There is also $5 million for a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Innovation Center in Green Bay. Walker is also calling for $5 million to remodel and expand the La Crosse Center.

The Building Commission was set to meet in March to vote on the recommendations.

