View vote totals from 2017 spring election
Incumbent Wisconsin schools chief Tony Evers advances in Tuesday primary

Posted 8:26 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:28PM, February 21, 2017
MADISON— Wisconsin state schools Superintendent Tony Evers has advanced in Tuesday’s primary.

Unofficial results show Evers got enough votes to easily advance to the April 4 general election. He will face either former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz or education consultant John Humphries.

Evers is completing his second term as the state’s top education official in charge of the Department of Public Instruction. The race is officially nonpartisan, but his base of support comes from Democrats, teachers unions and groups that advocate for public schools.

Both Holtz and Humphries ran as more conservative alternatives to Evers. Humphries shook up the contest last week by releasing emails and other documents he says show Holtz offered him a $150,000 state job and broad authority over the largest schools if he got out of the race.

