× Medical examiner: Bone found by boy, grandmother in Whitnall Park is NOT human

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said a bone found in Whitnall Park is NOT human.

FOX6 News spoke with the boy who found it with his grandfather.

“Hey, that looks like a deer bone. I thought it was cool, so I could experiment on it, so I picked it up and brought it to our picnic table,” Seek Kostecki said.

Kostecki and his grandfather were searching the park with a metal detector when they found the bone. They took it to police in case it was human.