View vote totals from 2017 spring election
Dense Fog ADVISORY for Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha Cos. until 9am Wednesday

Medical examiner: Bone found by boy, grandmother in Whitnall Park is NOT human

Posted 10:17 pm, February 21, 2017, by
Medical examiner: Bone found by boy, grandmother in Whitnall Park is NOT human

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said a bone found in Whitnall Park is NOT human.

FOX6 News spoke with the boy who found it with his grandfather.

“Hey, that looks like a deer bone. I thought it was cool, so I could experiment on it, so I picked it up and brought it to our picnic table,” Seek Kostecki said.

Kostecki and his grandfather were searching the park with a metal detector when they found the bone. They took it to police in case it was human.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s