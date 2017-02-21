× Milwaukee Fire Station 13 to reopen Wednesday after shots fired at building

MILWAUKEE — After at least six gunshots were fired into Milwaukee Fire Station 13 on Friday, February 17th, the station is set to reopen on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The station is located near 30th and Locust on Milwaukee’s north side.

Police were investigating whether the shooting was targeted or random.

Neighbor Dave Childs was inside his home at the time of the shooting — later learning the fire station was hit.

“Those guys are there for us. I can’t understand why they targeted the firehouse unless it was something personal,” said Childs.

Bullet markers line the side of the building. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“We’re very fortunate no one was sitting there, standing there, walking, passing through when those rounds came through,” said Assistant Chief Gerard Washington, Milwaukee Fire Department. “It’s interesting someone would want to see harm come to us and it’s actually disheartening.”

The station is located next to a busy playground and homes.

“We have a very dangerous job. We take great pride in what we do and we’re professionals and the thought of someone possibly wanting to hurt one of my members, it’s concerning,” said Gerard.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan released a statement on the shooting:

“I am appalled and sickened hearing about today’s shooting incident at Fire Station 13 (2901 N. 30th St.). Although I am out of town visiting friends, the news came quickly and made me wonder what our society is coming to. “There were at least six shots fired into the station, I am told, and thank God no one was hurt. The station is the busiest fire house in the state, and the Milwaukee Fire Department personnel working there are the very people who do their duty every day to save lives – and they are being shot at?! “Sadly, I cannot avoid thinking that because Engine Company 13, which normally is located at Fire Station 13, will respond from Fire Station 5, (1313 W. Reservoir Ave.), that response times will be negatively impacted, and I certainly hope this is a minimal effect. “Today’s incident, in my view, shows just how dysfunctional some have become in some of our city’s most challenged neighborhoods. “Please – if you see a Milwaukee firefighter or a Milwaukee cop today – say ‘Thank you’ and offer your support.”