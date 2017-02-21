× “Milwaukee Trauma Response Initiative” expands to MPD District Five

MILWAUKEE — Officials in Milwaukee are working to expand the support available to families going through traumatic experiences.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on Tuesday, February 21st were joined by other city officials in announcing the expansion.

Those at Milwaukee Police Department District Five will be taking part in the Milwaukee Trauma Response Initiative this year.

The initiative works to support families and children who have experienced violence.

“And what we are trying to do, again in close collaboration with Milwaukee County, is to work with these individuals who have witnessed violence. Whether it’s battery, whether it’s domestic violence, whether it’s homicides or other shootings. If a young child in particular is introduced to this at a young age, we want to in essence, wrap our arms around them,” Barrett said.

The pilot program started in 2015 and was fully implemented in District Seven in 2016.