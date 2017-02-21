× No one in custody after attempted armed robbery at jewelry store in Mequon

MEQUON — Officials are seeking suspects after an attempted armed robbery at a jewelry store on Mequon Road near Port Washington Road in Mequon.

It happened around 6:00 p.m.

Mequon police and officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the AC Zuckerman store, which was closed at the time.

Police said two armed and masked suspects were unsuccessful in making entry to the jewelry store — and fled the scene.

Police set up a perimeter, searching the area and parking lots, but were unable to locate the suspects.