Officials: Thieves attempt to steal multiple vehicles from Kenosha Nissan dealership

KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha County authorities are investigating an attempt to steal several cars from an auto dealership in Kenosha.

Deputies were conducts checks of the dealerships along I-94 shortly before midnight on Sunday, February 19th. This, due to the reported vehicle thefts from a Libertyville, Illinois auto dealer.

A patrol sergeant found a damaged door at the Kenosha Nissan dealership. Deputies entered the business and found four vehicles with their engines running. They did not locate any suspects inside of the dealership.

Officials say it appears that the suspects entered the dealership by breaking through a door and then starting and attempting to steal vehicles that were parked in the service area. The suspects attempted to ram through the overhead garage door with the vehicles, but were unsuccessful.

This theft attempt is very similar to the successful theft that occurred in Illinois on the same night.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5100.