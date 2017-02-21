Remains found along lake: Kenosha Co. authorities set to share new information Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff and medical examiner are expected to share information on Tuesday afternoon, February 21st in regards to human remains that had been recently found in the Village of Somers. A news conference is set to take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Kenosha County Public Safety Building. FOX6 News plans to stream that news conference.

Pictures and additional information about the remains were released on Monday, February 20th. The remains had been discovered along Lake Michigan in the Village of Somers on Wednesday, December 28th.

A family visiting from out-of-state discovered the human remains while walking along the shoreline. There’s a steep drop from the bluff near where the body was found on Sheridan Road near 11th Street — that’s why few people walk along that part of the lake.

Officials say the decedent underwent an autopsy at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on December 29th, 2016. After the autopsy, the decedent was transported to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for a forensic anthropology exam and DNA extraction.

Authorities said at that point, they did not have a cause or manner of death at this time — and did not know the decedent’s age, sex, or race.

