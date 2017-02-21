× St. Francis apartment project near Lake Michigan could be downsized by 100 units

ST. FRANCIS — Officials are scaling back an apartment project proposal in St. Francis.

The complex was supposed to offer four-story buildings with 105 units and an underground parking structure near Lake Michigan.

Now, Bear Development wants to offer smaller buildings with in-line apartments that each have their own front door and garages.

Instead of 315 total apartments, the new proposal would have 214.

Bear Development will present the new plan to the St. Francis Plan Commission Wednesday, February 22nd.

