Steve Scaffidi resigns as mayor of Oak Creek to become radio talk show host

MILWAUKEE — Steve Scaffidi resigns as mayor of Oak Creek — and is now joining WTMJ Radio as a talk show host.

Scaffidi is joining Executive Producer Erik Bilstad for a mid-afternoon show titled, “Scaffidi & Bilstad.” The show, which will air from noon until 3:00 p.m. weekdays, will focus on the stories of the day with topics ranging from news, politics, events and sports.

Scaffidi resigned as mayor of Oak Creek as well as his position as an account executive at Leonard & Finco Public Relations in order to join the show.

In a news release issued by WTMJ Radio, Scaffidi said, “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Oak Creek. It will always be home.”

The new radio show debuts on Tuesday, February 28th.