× UPAF to honor legendary jazz vocalist Al Jarreau at 50th anniversary campaign launch

MILWAUKEE — The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) will pay homage to Milwaukee native and celebrated jazz vocalist Al Jarreau at an event on Monday, March 6th. It will be UPAF’s 50th anniversary campaign launch.

Jarreau passed away at the age of 76 on February 12th.

For the 2016 United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) campaign, Jarreau penned an opinion piece citing the importance of the community banding together to support the arts, especially arts education in our schools. For 2017, UPAF’s 50th Anniversary Campaign, Jarreau went in front of the camera and articulated how the performing arts can serve as a game-changer in turning around young lives.

On March 6th, UPAF will debut a short video the seven-time Grammy-winning artist specifically shot for the organization.

The campaign launch begins at 5:30 p.m. on March 6th. You can register for the event ($10) by CLICKING HERE.