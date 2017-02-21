View vote totals from 2017 spring election
Dense Fog ADVISORY for Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha Cos. until 9am Wednesday

Warm weather forces American Birkebeiner route changes

Posted 9:27 pm, February 21, 2017, by
American Birkebeiner

HAYWARD — Warm weather is forcing organizers to change the route of Saturday’s American Birkebeiner ski race in northwestern Wisconsin.

As a result, the race will not finish in downtown Hayward this year.

The Birkie race course normally crosses Lake Hayward to get to downtown Hayward. But the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation said Monday, February 20th the lake is no longer an option.

Since skiers will not be headed to downtown Hayward, the International Bridge that normally spans U.S. Highway 63 will not be installed this year.

WDIO-TV (http://bit.ly/2m51tpd) reports the new route and finish line have not been announced. Details are set to be announced Tuesday.

The American Birkebeiner is North America’s largest cross-country ski race. Last year’s event attracted more than 13,000 skiers from 46 states and 22 countries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s