Whitefish Bay High School’s winter musical is about to begin — they’re presenting Les Misérables

Posted 9:59 am, February 21, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's the tale of a French man who stole a loaf of bread and lived to regret it. Whitefish Bay High School will present "Les Misérables" starting this weekend. Alex Quade, who plays the shows lead "Jean Valjean" -- and Liam Hartnett who plays the rebellion leader join Real Milwaukee to talk about the show.

The production takes places in 19th-century France where Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole, agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter. The decision changes their lives forever.

