Are you feeling sluggish? Lifestyle changes you can make to help boost your energy levels

MILWAUKEE -- Are you feeling sluggish? Meijer Pharmacist Emma Holmi joins FOX6 WakeUp with ways to boost your energy.

Lifestyle changes you can make to help boost your energy levels:

As always, get a good night’s sleep! We recommend a full 7-8 hours of sleep. Go to bed at a consistent time and wake up the same time every day. Keep pets out of the bedroom for fewer sleep interruptions. We also recommend not having a TV or other electronic devices (ipad, laptop, phones) in the bedroom. Don’t use your bedroom as an office - if you use your bedroom as a workspace or work out room, your body can associate that with being active, making it harder to sleep at night.



Eat a balanced diet – don’t skip breakfast! Your body needs the calories to energize you from the start of the day. Coffee and a pastry don’t cut it – caffeine and carbs alone will boost energy short term but cause you to crash Opt for a more balanced meal that also includes proteins and good fats/carbs to sustain energy



Get enough magnesium (400mg/day – specifically women) – found in vitamins/supplements, as well as peanut butter, leafy green vegetables and whole grains.



B-Vitamin complex + Calcium multi vitamin Study showed benefits for males age 30-55 to combat fatigue.



Also increase omega-3 fatty acid intake Helps regulate metabolism and boost oxygen intake. Found in higher-fat fish or fish oil supplements



Increase daylight exposure Sunlight triggers the brain to release serotonin – which is critical for better mood and more energy. Even a 20 minute walk outside can help (light is only needed to be absorbed by eyes – so still use SPF for skin)



Check things off your to-do list! Looming tasks increases stress levels, which is not only emotionally draining but also causes your body to produce hormones that make you age more quickly (increase blood pressure, age arteries, weaken immune system). Although it seems like it will take more energy, completing those outstanding tasks can give you an energy boost and make you feel younger.



Quick fixes:

Don’t have time for a walk outside but need a quick “pick-me-up?” Instead of grabbing a second cup of coffee, have a glass of water, a banana or a mint.

Dehydration leads to fatigue

Mints increases alertness by stimulating your trigeminal nerve

Bananas have potassium, a mineral key to converting blood sugar into energy

If you feel constantly fatigued and simple changes to your lifestyle aren’t helping, see a doctor. Chronic fatigue can be a symptom of other more serious health issues.