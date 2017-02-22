Buffalo Wild Wings in Glendale shut down Tuesday night after disturbance

LIVE VIDEO: League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) responds to Pres. Trump’s exec. order on immigration
Posted 10:29 am, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:39AM, February 22, 2017
GLENDALE — The Buffalo Wild Wings in Glendale was shut down Tuesday night, February 21st following a disturbance at the restaurant.

Police were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m. by Bayshore Security.

According to authorities, the disturbance involved a group of approximately 30 people — and stemmed from an argument over a bill. Officials say the issue was between restaurant employees and people in the restaurant.

After the customers became disgruntled, they were asked to leave, but refused. At that time, they began throwing food, flipping tables and causing a disruption.

Pepper stray was deployed by police during the incident.

During the disturbance the restaurant was cleared out and shut down.

No arrests were made.

