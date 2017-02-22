Do you take life with a grain of salt, a wedge of lime & tequila? If so, you’ll love this recipe

LIVE VIDEO: League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) responds to Pres. Trump’s exec. order on immigration
Posted 10:42 am, February 22, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Grab a glass, some salt and pour yourself a margarita. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica share a recipe for margarita cupcakes.

Shortcut Margarita Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Lime Frosting

Courtesy: Boulder Locavore

Ingredients for Margarita Cupcakes:

  • 1 box Vanilla Cake mix and any ingredients required by the mix like eggs, oil, etc.  (can use gluten-free cake mix as well)
  • ¼ cup or 4 tbsp of Silver or Blanco Tequila
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • ¼ tsp orange extract

Ingredients for Cream Cheese Lime Frosting:

  • ½ stick (4 tbsp) unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
  • 8 oz. brick of cream cheese, softened at room temperature
  • 1 ½ tsp lime zest
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/8 tsp kosher salt
  • 3 ½ cups confectioner’s sugar (Tip: sifting the sugar eliminates any hard sugar clumps from the frosting)
  • 3 tbsp lime juice
  • Optional decoration: Jellied citrus slices and drinking straws cut into thirds

Directions for Margarita Cupcakes:

  1. Preheat over to the temperature specified on the cake mix box.  Line a cupcake pan with cupcake liners.
  2. Prepare the mix as described, but substituting the tequila and lime juice (6 tablespoons) of the required water.  For example, if the cake mix asks for 2/3 cup of water, that’s roughly 10 tablespoons of liquid.  So after you put the tequila and lime juice in mix, add another 4 tablespoons of water.
  3. Add orange extract with the other ingredients, mix and pour into cupcake liners.
  4. Bake as instructed by the cake mix box and allow to cool fully on a cooling rack before frosting.

Directions for Cream Cheese Lime Frosting:

  1. Using a mixer, cream the butter on medium-high speed until fluffy (1-2 minutes).  Add the cream cheese, lime zest, vanilla and salt.  Continue to mix on midum-high until combined and smooth.
  2. Add 1 cup of powdered sugar and beat on low speed (increase speed after the sugar is incorporated) into frosting, followed by 1 tablespoon of the lime juice.  Repeat, alternating the sugar and lime juice, finishing with the ½ cup of sugar.
  3. Frost cupcakes if they are completely cool.  Frosting can be covered and place in the refrigerator while the cupcakes cool or to stiffen before you frost.
  4. Top cupcakes with a jellied citrus wedge and a short straw stuck into the cupcake as decoration.

 

