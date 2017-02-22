Do you take life with a grain of salt, a wedge of lime & tequila? If so, you’ll love this recipe

MILWAUKEE -- Grab a glass, some salt and pour yourself a margarita. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica share a recipe for margarita cupcakes.
Shortcut Margarita Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Lime Frosting
Courtesy: Boulder Locavore
Ingredients for Margarita Cupcakes:
- 1 box Vanilla Cake mix and any ingredients required by the mix like eggs, oil, etc. (can use gluten-free cake mix as well)
- ¼ cup or 4 tbsp of Silver or Blanco Tequila
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- ¼ tsp orange extract
Ingredients for Cream Cheese Lime Frosting:
- ½ stick (4 tbsp) unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
- 8 oz. brick of cream cheese, softened at room temperature
- 1 ½ tsp lime zest
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp kosher salt
- 3 ½ cups confectioner’s sugar (Tip: sifting the sugar eliminates any hard sugar clumps from the frosting)
- 3 tbsp lime juice
- Optional decoration: Jellied citrus slices and drinking straws cut into thirds
Directions for Margarita Cupcakes:
- Preheat over to the temperature specified on the cake mix box. Line a cupcake pan with cupcake liners.
- Prepare the mix as described, but substituting the tequila and lime juice (6 tablespoons) of the required water. For example, if the cake mix asks for 2/3 cup of water, that’s roughly 10 tablespoons of liquid. So after you put the tequila and lime juice in mix, add another 4 tablespoons of water.
- Add orange extract with the other ingredients, mix and pour into cupcake liners.
- Bake as instructed by the cake mix box and allow to cool fully on a cooling rack before frosting.
Directions for Cream Cheese Lime Frosting:
- Using a mixer, cream the butter on medium-high speed until fluffy (1-2 minutes). Add the cream cheese, lime zest, vanilla and salt. Continue to mix on midum-high until combined and smooth.
- Add 1 cup of powdered sugar and beat on low speed (increase speed after the sugar is incorporated) into frosting, followed by 1 tablespoon of the lime juice. Repeat, alternating the sugar and lime juice, finishing with the ½ cup of sugar.
- Frost cupcakes if they are completely cool. Frosting can be covered and place in the refrigerator while the cupcakes cool or to stiffen before you frost.
- Top cupcakes with a jellied citrus wedge and a short straw stuck into the cupcake as decoration.