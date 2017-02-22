Dog rescued after falling through ice, now search is on for pet’s owners

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A search is on the find the owners of a family pet that fell through the ice on Lower Nemahbin Lake in Waukesha County on Wednesday morning, February 22nd.

The dog went through the ice — and the Dousman Fire District and Summit Police Department teamed up to rescue it.

Anyone who has information about this dog is urged to contact the Summit Police Department or Waukesha County HAWS.

