MILWAUKEE - For two decades, a local martial arts school has fought cancer one broken board at a time. Carl spent the morning at the annual J.K. Lee Board Break-A-Thon.

About J.K. Lee Board Break-A-Thon (website)

Twenty years ago, one of our students was tragically diagnosed with cancer. Grand Master Lee and our instructors knew we had to find a way to help our students and community.

Since then, J.K. Lee Black Belt Academy has sponsored a fundraiser called the J.K. Lee Board Break-A-Thon. This event raises money for childhood cancer research. Over the past 23 years we have raised over $850,000 for this cause. This year we are teaming up with the MACC fund to reach our goal of $50,000.

Each participant is given five boards to break, and a pledge is made for each board. We recommend accepting the money at the same time the pledge is made. Prizes will be awarded for the top three people who raise the most pledges. Participants who raise over $50.00 will receive a J.K. Lee Board Break-A-Thon t-shirt, while supplies last. Checks should be made out to the MACC Fund. Set up your families own fundraising website to gather pledges online.