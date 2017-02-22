× Former school safety officer Michael Robinson sentenced to 60 months probation in assault case

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 26-year-old Michael Robinson on Wednesday, February 22nd to five years of probation. This, after Robinson pleaded guilty earlier this month to an amended charge of misdemeanor 4th degree sexual assault and felony bail jumping.

Robinson was a Riverside University High School safety officer and was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced Robinson to nine months in prison on the assault charge — and then stayed the sentenced, giving him 30 months of probation. The bail jumping charge came with a sentence of 15 months in prison and 15 months of extended supervision. Again, the court stayed that sentence, giving Robinson another 30 months of probation.

A separate misdemeanor bail jumping charge against Robinson had been dismissed and read into the court record.