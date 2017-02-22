× Gov. Walker, A.G. Schimel to call for vote on Neil Gorsuch for U.S. Supreme Court

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel are to appear together to call for the U.S. Senate to vote on approving President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Walker and fellow Republican Schimel were to take part in a news conference Wednesday in the state Capitol that’s part of an 11-state effort by the conservative Judicial Crisis Network. The group is calling on Senate Democrats to allow for a vote on Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the court.

Walker earlier this month got into a war of words on Twitter with Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin after she said she planned to vote against Gorsuch.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce president Kurt Bauer and conservative attorney Rick Esenberg were also slated to take part in the news conference.