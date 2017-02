Hearing aid alternative?

An estimated 3-hundred- 60 million people around the world suffer from hearing loss –– yet relatively few people seek treatment. Prescription hearing aids can cost thousands, and are rarely covered by insurance. If you’ve been tempted to try one of those cheaper, sound amplifiers you find online or in drug stores, be aware: Consumer Reports warns that some, may do more harm than good.

Having trouble following conversations in a noisy restaurant? Straining to hear a co-worker in the cafeteria? Experts at Consumer Reports looked at some affordable, over-the- counter alternatives to expensive prescription hearing aids, called sound amplifiers.

Most are a fraction of the price of prescription hearing aids, which can cost thousands. Some amplifiers even cost less than $50. But Consumer Reports says be careful with these penny-saver models. The really cheap ones aren’t that effective at helping people with hearing loss –– and more importantly, they could actually, potentially damage people’s hearing further by over-amplifying loud sounds, kind of like – like a siren, for instance.

Two other, pricer, amplifiers — like the $350 Sound World Solutions, C-S- 50-Plus and the $240 Etymotic Bean did a little bit better, but it’s complicated. When tested in a lab by a professionalhearing aid researcher — both showed promise for people with mild to moderate hearing loss while also protecting against overamplification. Plus, panelists who tried them said they were comfortable and easy to use. But in real-life situations, reactions were mixed. Which means, if you do decide to try an amplifier, be sure to check the return policy before you buy.

When it comes to these over-the- counter solutions, Consumer Reports says some amplifiers may be worth a try as a less expensive alternative to prescription hearing aids, but the best thing to do is see a hearing specialist first, to see if these devices are right for your needs.

Complete Ratings and recommendations on all kinds of products, including appliances, cars & trucks, and electronic gear, are available on Consumer Reports’ website. Subscribe to ConsumerReports.org.

All Consumer Reports Material Copyright © 2017 Consumers Union of U.S. Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.