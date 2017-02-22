Inside look at Widmer’s Cheese Cellars: “Most people today don’t know what real Brick is.”

THERESA -- Brian spent the morning at Widmer's Cheese Cellar in Theresa, Wisconsin. They've been in business since 1922 -- manufacturing Wisconsin cheese.

About Widmer’s Cheese Cellars (website)

Widmer’s Cheese Cellars settled here in the heart of one of the richest cheese making areas in America more than 80 years ago. Embracing the manufacturing techniques which have been handed down through generations of European and Wisconsin cheese makers, Widmer's Cheese Cellars carefully produces some of the finest Brick, Cheddar and Colby cheeses in the world.