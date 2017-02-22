It’s National Margarita Day! Celebrate with some tasty cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Margarita Day! Dan Klenske from the Iron Horse Hotel joins FOX6 WakeUp with some drink ideas.

Classic margarita

1 1/2 oz patron silver

1 citronage

3/4 lime

1/2 simple

Mango Margarita

1 1/2 Reposado

1/2 oz Patron Citronage Mango

1/2 oz Lime

1/2 oz Mango Puree

1/4 oz simple syrup

Hibiscus Margarita

1 1/2 oz Patron Roca Silver

1 oz Hibiscus Syrup*

1/2 oz Patron Citronage Orange

1/2 oz Lime

Hibiscus Syrup

2 oz of dried hibiscus flowers

2 cups water

Cane Sugar

1/2 teaspoon allspice berries

2 cinnamon sticks

2 in chunk of ginger sliced thin

Steep hibiscus flowers is simmering water for 5 mins, turn off heat and set aside for 20 mins. Strain liquid, measure how much liquid remains and add that amount of sugar. Place all ingredients in pot and bring to a gentle simmer. Stir until sugar is dissolved and turn off heat. Set aside and let sit for twenty minutes.