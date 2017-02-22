It’s National Margarita Day! Celebrate with some tasty cocktails

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Margarita Day! Dan Klenske from the Iron Horse Hotel joins FOX6 WakeUp with some drink ideas.
Classic margarita
- 1 1/2 oz patron silver
- 1 citronage
- 3/4 lime
- 1/2 simple
Mango Margarita
- 1 1/2 Reposado
- 1/2 oz Patron Citronage Mango
- 1/2 oz Lime
- 1/2 oz Mango Puree
- 1/4 oz simple syrup
Hibiscus Margarita
- 1 1/2 oz Patron Roca Silver
- 1 oz Hibiscus Syrup*
- 1/2 oz Patron Citronage Orange
- 1/2 oz Lime
Hibiscus Syrup
- 2 oz of dried hibiscus flowers
- 2 cups water
- Cane Sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice berries
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 in chunk of ginger sliced thin
Steep hibiscus flowers is simmering water for 5 mins, turn off heat and set aside for 20 mins. Strain liquid, measure how much liquid remains and add that amount of sugar. Place all ingredients in pot and bring to a gentle simmer. Stir until sugar is dissolved and turn off heat. Set aside and let sit for twenty minutes.