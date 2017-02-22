It’s National Margarita Day! Celebrate with some tasty cocktails

View vote totals from 2017 spring election

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Margarita Day! Dan Klenske from the Iron Horse Hotel joins FOX6 WakeUp with some drink ideas.

Classic margarita

  • 1 1/2 oz patron silver
  • 1 citronage
  • 3/4 lime
  • 1/2 simple

Mango Margarita

  • 1 1/2 Reposado
  • 1/2 oz Patron Citronage Mango
  • 1/2 oz Lime
  • 1/2 oz Mango Puree
  • 1/4 oz simple syrup

Hibiscus Margarita

  • 1 1/2 oz Patron Roca Silver
  • 1 oz Hibiscus Syrup*
  • 1/2 oz Patron Citronage Orange
  • 1/2 oz Lime

Hibiscus Syrup

  • 2 oz of dried hibiscus flowers
  • 2 cups water
  • Cane Sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon allspice berries
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 in chunk of ginger sliced thin

Steep hibiscus flowers is simmering water for 5 mins, turn off heat and set aside for 20 mins. Strain liquid, measure how much liquid remains and add that amount of sugar. Place all ingredients in pot and bring to a gentle simmer. Stir until sugar is dissolved and turn off heat. Set aside and let sit for twenty minutes.

