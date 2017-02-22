Murdered Indiana teen recorded video of suspect; police release audio of his voice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. – Investigators have released an audio clip of the voice of a suspect in the deaths of two Indiana teenagers.

Capt. Dave Bursten with Indiana State Police played the clip during a Wednesday news conference. He said it came from a video on the cell phone of victim Liberty German, who had the presence of mind to make the recording. Though difficult to understand, police said the voice is saying, "Down the hill."

Liberty, 14, and her friend, Abigail Williams, 13, were found murdered last week.

During the news conference. Sgt. Tony Slocum said the search continued for a man seen in a photo. Investigators revealed that the photo also came from Liberty German's phone.

"We are actively looking for this person. This person is our suspect," Slocum said.

The man was thought to be wearing blue jeans, a blue coat/jacket and a hoodie.

Investigators believe the girls met the suspect in a chance encounter or the person knew they were going to be there. Liberty German's decision to make a recording provided police with their best information.

The bodies were discovered along the edge of Deer Creek in Delphi which is about a half-mile away from the Monon High Bridge, an abandoned rail bridge over Deer Creek that was the last place the two girls were seen. They were supposed to meet with family members later Monday evening, but when the teens didn’t show up, their families called police.

Officials are asking anyone who may have taken pictures in the area or was just on the trail to contact authorities immediately.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at (844) 459-5786. Information can also be reported by calling the Indiana State Police at (800) 382-7537, or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 564-2413. Information can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously

The Indiana State Police, the FBI, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department have announced a reward of up to $41,000 in the case, depending upon the value of the information provided.