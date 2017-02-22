Pres. Trump expected to submit budget blueprint on March 13

In his first month in office, President Donald Trump has found the vast government machine can't be reset at a president's whim with the same ease that an executive can manage a business. Rival power centers in the courts, the bureaucracy and Congress can emerge as a threat at any point.

WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill Republicans said Wednesday that the White House is planning to submit President Donald Trump’s budget plan to Congress in mid-March.

GOP aides say the plan is due on March 14. They’re expecting Pres. Trump’s blueprint to contain fewer details than is typical since it’s a new administration and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was only confirmed last week.

The budget submission would include Pres. Trump’s recommendations on reforming the tax code, cutting agency budgets, and is likely to set off a lengthy and difficult debate, in part because it’s sure to project sizable deficits inherited from former President Barack Obama.

The GOP aides spoke on condition of anonymity because the White House hasn’t made the date public. Calls to the White House budget office were unanswered.

At the White House, meanwhile, the president met with his senior staff Wednesday to discuss the budget, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and newly-confirmed Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

In brief public remarks, Pres. Trump congratulated Mulvaney on his confirmation and said that he inherited a budget that is “a mess.”

