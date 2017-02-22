Residents beware: Milwaukee neighborhood has been hit with a rash of burglaries

LIVE VIDEO: League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) responds to Pres. Trump’s exec. order on immigration
Posted 10:44 am, February 22, 2017, by
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — An e-notification from Milwaukee Police District #4 indicates one of its neighborhoods has been hit particularly hard by burglaries.

The e-notification says in the last 30 days, the neighborhood around 35th and Thurston has been hit multiple times by burglars. Apparently these burglaries are occurring primarily between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. during the work week.

Milwaukee police officials urge all residents to secure their homes and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

If you have questions about these crimes, you are urged to call 414-935-7373.

