Seeking clues: West Milwaukee police need your help to solve hit-and-run crash

WEST MILWAUKEE — The West Milwaukee Police Department is again asking for anyone with any information on a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd to come forward.

44-year-old Peggy Cetnarowski was struck by a hit-and-run driver around 11:00 p.m. at the crosswalk of Beloit and Mitchell. The mother of three survived her injuries long enough to be treated at a hospital. But she was later pronounced brain-dead. Several of her organs have been donated.

The driver never stopped. And loved ones are demanding justice.

“There was another motorist that came along and saw the individual and came back around to check on her and then we got the 911 calls,” West Milwaukee Police Chief Dennis Nasci said.

According to a CaringBridge.org page, Cetnarowski suffered a broken arm, cracked and broken ribs, a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Police say the family has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Police do not have a solid description of the striking vehicle — but said they are working this case vigorously.

If anyone has information regarding the owner and /or operator of the pick-up truck seen in the photographs, they are encouraged to contact the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151.