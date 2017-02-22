“Sorry, ma’am, God bless you:” Police seek suspects who apologized during attempted armed robbery

Police seek suspects who apologized during attempted armed robbery near 1st and Lincoln

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have released surveillance video in an effort to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery.

It happened on Sunday, February 19th around 4:00 a.m. near 1st and Lincoln.

The video shows two young men approaching a vehicle. You can then hear a woman saying: “No — I just had surgery! I don’t have any money!”

The young men then say “sorry,” and flee the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

