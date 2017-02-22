“There’s no more serious allegation:” Chief Flynn denies claims his officers are racist, biased

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn’s reaction to an ACLU lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department and City of Milwaukee came swiftly and firmly on Wednesday, February 22nd. While not getting into the specifics of the lawsuit, Flynn made it clear he sees this issue differently.

Chief Flynn told reporters he has a moral obligation to carefully deploy police — not to be concerned with getting sued. Flynn said the neighborhoods where many of the claims in the suit are coming from are where Milwaukee police received the highest number of calls for policing.

Flynn offered data from 2015 to back up his claims. He said per 100,000 residents, the homicide rate of Caucasians was 4.6. For African-Americans and Latinos, it was 64 per 100,000.

Chief Flynn said the department uses lawful traffic enforcement — and rather than issuing tickets for each traffic stop, 80 percent result in warnings.

“There’s no more serious allegation in 21st century America than to be accused of racist or biased behavior. I want to take this opportunity to categorically and unequivocally reject the base of the assertions made by the ACLU in their lawsuit,” Flynn said.

Flynn said the Milwaukee Police Department does analyze its data — and says it has not shown anything to indicate there would be bias. He says there is a difference between bias and disparity.