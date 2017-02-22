Veterans warn eliminating prevailing wage will cost jobs

Posted 11:48 am, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, February 22, 2017
c5sowsdwcaqxvfd

MADISON — The Wisconsin American Legion is warning Republicans that eliminating the prevailing wage on state projects could cost hundreds of veterans their jobs in the construction industry.

The prevailing wage law sets minimum salaries for construction workers on public projects. Republican Gov. Scott Walker has proposed wiping out the prevailing wage for state projects in the state budget. Republicans who control the Legislature wiped out the prevailing wage for local government projects in 2015.

David Kurtz, the Wisconsin American Legion’s adjutant, held a news conference in the state Capitol flanked by veterans on Wednesday.

He said veterans often turn to construction and eliminating prevailing wage could cost hundreds of them their jobs and lower their wages.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s