“We allowed the situation to diffuse:” Milwaukee Fire Station 13 reopens after shots fired at building

Posted 12:53 pm, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:57PM, February 22, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department Station 13 reopened Wednesday morning, February 21st after a least six gunshots were fired into the building on Friday, February 17th.

The station is located near 30th and Locust on Milwaukee’s north side.

“Engine 13 is the busiest engine company in the state. They do an incredible amount of good for this community,” said Battalion Chief Dan Lipski.

Engine 13 is back home, however, remnants from Friday’s shooting remain. Gashes can be seen on the exterior walls of the building after someone fired at least six shots at the fire station while four firefighters were inside.

“One did go through the window into a book case — the bullet fragment ended up on the floor,” said Lipski.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials believe that whoever fired that gun was standing somewhere at 30th and Locust with the gun pointed towards the south side of the building, which is where the firefighter’s day room is.

“The scary part in all of this is had the members been in that area of the building at the time, it could have been a much greater tragedy than it actually was,” said Lipski.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials determined it was safe to reopen Station 13 on Wednesday.

“We allowed the situation to diffuse,” said Lipski.

Counseling was made available to firefighters and they worked temporarily out of another nearby firehouse.

But as Engine 13 heads out, a reminder from the MFD to the public.

“Anything that hinders that service is a disservice to the person who is waiting for our help,” said Lipski.

So far, no one is in custody.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials say they do not have any reason to believe the fire house, a firefighter, or the fire department was the intended target.

Officials say a safety plan was discussed should this happen again.

1 Comment

  • GHOST OF CHIEF BRIER

    Kind of an odd statement from the Chief….”We allowed the situation to diffuse”. How? By leaving. I find it sad that a Mayor and Police Chief can’t even protect Firefighters. Almost as bad as having to board up the windows at the District Station along Fondulac Ave. during the “Uprising”. Yeah right, uprising.

    Reply Report comment