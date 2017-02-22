Wisconsin hit hard by flu bug; nearly 1,000 confirmed cases this season

LIVE VIDEO: Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn reacts to ACLU regarding “stop and frisk”

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the flu bug is hitting Wisconsinites especially hard this season — spiking to nearly 1,000 confirmed cases, and hundreds of hospitalizations.

According to figures from the DHS, there are 936 confirmed cases of influenza in Wisconsin, compared to 176 during the same period last year. The week-to-week comparison shows that there were 591 confirmed cases reported just a week ago, an increase of 345 from the previous week.

There are also more hospitalizations for influenza this year than during the same time last year. To date, there have been over 1200 hospitalizations of people with influenza, compared to just 235 during the same period last year.

DHS officials recommend those who have yet to get a flu shot to get one now, and to follow common sense practices to avoid spreading viruses. Those steps include:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with your upper sleeve, and try to avoid touching your face with your hand. If you use a tissue, throw it away after one use.
  • Use your own drinking cups and straws.
  • Avoid being exposed to people who are sick.
  • Eat nutritious meals, get plenty of rest and do not smoke.
  • Frequently clean commonly touched surfaces (e.g., doorknobs, refrigerator handle, telephone, faucets).
  • If you’re sick, stay home, rest, drink plenty of liquids, and avoid using alcohol and tobacco.
  • See a health care provider if your symptoms persist or get worse.

