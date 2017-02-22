× Wisconsin hit hard by flu bug; nearly 1,000 confirmed cases this season

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the flu bug is hitting Wisconsinites especially hard this season — spiking to nearly 1,000 confirmed cases, and hundreds of hospitalizations.

According to figures from the DHS, there are 936 confirmed cases of influenza in Wisconsin, compared to 176 during the same period last year. The week-to-week comparison shows that there were 591 confirmed cases reported just a week ago, an increase of 345 from the previous week.

There are also more hospitalizations for influenza this year than during the same time last year. To date, there have been over 1200 hospitalizations of people with influenza, compared to just 235 during the same period last year.

DHS officials recommend those who have yet to get a flu shot to get one now, and to follow common sense practices to avoid spreading viruses. Those steps include: