$3.3 million settlement for family of black teen killed by Madison officer

Posted 9:48 am, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:37AM, February 23, 2017
Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny and Tony Robinson

Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny and Tony Robinson

MADISON — Relatives of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot by a police officer in Madison, Wisconsin, say they have settled a federal civil rights lawsuit for $3.3 million.

Attorneys for the family of Tony Robinson announced the settlement Thursday. City attorney Mike May was out of the office and did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Robinson family plans to address the media this afternoon.

Madison police officer Matt Kenny, who is white, shot the unarmed 19-year-old in an apartment house after responding to calls about Robinson behaving erratically. Kenny was later cleared of criminal wrongdoing and an internal investigation found he didn’t violate any police policies.

The shooting sparked protests throughout the city and calls for examination of police use of force.

CLICK HERE to read the response from Madison Professional Police Officers Assoc.

CLICK HERE to read the response from Wisconsin Professional Police Assoc.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 comments