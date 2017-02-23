$3.3 million settlement for family of black teen killed by Madison officer
MADISON — Relatives of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot by a police officer in Madison, Wisconsin, say they have settled a federal civil rights lawsuit for $3.3 million.
Attorneys for the family of Tony Robinson announced the settlement Thursday. City attorney Mike May was out of the office and did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Robinson family plans to address the media this afternoon.
Madison police officer Matt Kenny, who is white, shot the unarmed 19-year-old in an apartment house after responding to calls about Robinson behaving erratically. Kenny was later cleared of criminal wrongdoing and an internal investigation found he didn’t violate any police policies.
The shooting sparked protests throughout the city and calls for examination of police use of force.
6 comments
polymorph
How did they get any money, they should have been counter sued for a frivolous lawsuit. The cop was cleared. Appeal this and they won’t get a cent.
Bean
Nothing good will come to them having that money.
purelogic
This young man was high on flacka and that poor police officer had to enter a dwelling that was not secure , his friends were afraid of him also . This was a horrible thing to have happened but in NO WAY should this family receive this settlement . I’m from the area and there was a lot of coverage of this incident .
Thomas Paine
Absolutely ridiculous and disgusting. Why is the media obsessed with using pictures of criminals in cap and gown? Remember the guy in Ferguson? Same damn picture. This is a false narrative.
purelogic
Madison just didn’t want a state of unrest and thugs running around acting a fool .
Opinion8d
Ghetto lottery winners!!!