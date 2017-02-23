“A roof over my kids’ head is what’s important:” Single mom’s Facebook post about tax return goes viral

GAFFNEY, South Carolina — A single mother’s Facebook post about using her tax return to provide for her kids before herself is going viral.
Christina Knaack, a single mother who works a minimum-wage job to support a four-month-old and two-year-old, posted a picture on Wednesday, February 22nd of a $5,400 tax return receipt along with strong words about the money and how she plans to spend it.
“I got back $5,600 on my taxes. Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics, I paid my rent for the YEAR,” she wrote. I’m a single mom and I do it all by myself on a minimum wage job. I know that a roof over my kids’ head is what’s important. My kids don’t want for anything because my priorities are straight. And this also means I will have that extra $450 a month to do things with my kids.”
The majority of the 26,000 comments in the post are positive and applauding Knaack for her sacrifice and selfless parenting.
“I got my taxes back and immediately paid off 1,195 in bills (care credit, Kohls, dentist office) in five to 10 minutes. That was the very first thing I did,” Molly McCracken wrote on the post. “Priorities. I don’t have rent and my kids never go without anything; they good all year long, so I spoil them a little with this money but never new Jordan’s game systems and **** but like….their birthday parties and summer vacation come after tax time.”
In 14 hours, the post has more than 155,000 likes and 92,000 shares.
polymorph
It’s funny getting all this praise for doing what you should be doing, what has happened to our society that this warrants news.
Jon Mikelonis
I was about to say the same thing, but you did it already.
Opinion8d
I’m glad she is enjoying the money from others. She sure didn’t pay that much in taxes if she’s working minimum wage……and where’s the dad(s)?? And what was she arrested for 2 yrs ago??? Why is this being showcased like something wonderful -it wasn’t her money anyhow!
Crystal
Lol, where does she live? My rent for a year would be 15,600 and I’m a single mom. I use my tax return to go on vacation every year and new school clothes for kid.
Crystal
I juat realized it says SC. They have must have cheap rent there.