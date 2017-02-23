Attorney general announces deal on drug overdose treatment

MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has made a deal with the manufacturer of a drug used to reverse overdoses to make it more readily available at a lower cost.

Schimel on Thursday, February 23rd announced the partnership with Adapt Pharma for the drug Naloxone. Known as Narcan, it is used in emergencies to treat people who have overdosed from heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioids.

The one-year deal gives a 40 percent discount to police, first responders, state and local governments and community-based organizations who buy more than 48 nasal spray doses of Narcan at a time. That will reduce the price from $125 to $75 for two 4 milligram doses.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker has called for a special legislative session to fight heroin abuse.