Beauty & mystery: The Tripoli Shrine Circus is back in Milwaukee

Posted 9:21 am, February 23, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- The Tripoli Shrine Circus is back in Milwaukee -- and one of the thrilling acts is a fifth generation family of trapeze artists. Carl spent the morning previewing all the high-flying fun from the Panther Arena.

2017 Tripoli Shrine Circus (website)

February 23 - February 26

The Tripoli Shrine Circus returns to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena with the best circus performers in the world today! The circus is a combination of strength & skill, beauty & mystery. With amazing lighting and sound, watch as human and animal performers transform you into the magical world of circus. The circus is a fun family adventure for everyone!

Times:

7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23

10:30 a.m. & 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 24

10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 25

2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 26

Tickets:

$16.00 G.A. Endzone; $18.00 G.A.; $26.00 Reserved; $28.00 VIP Reserved , $33.00 VIP Floor

Opening Night – all tickets half-off face value*:

$9.50 G.A. Endzone; $10.50 G.A.; $14.500 Reserved; $15.50 VIP Reserved; $18.00 VIP Floor

$10 off Child** & Adult combo, Reserved or VIP Reserved only* (available at Box Office only):

$21.00 Reserved; $23.00 VIP Reserved

*Discounts may not be combined.

**12 years of age or younger.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s