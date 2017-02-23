Beauty & mystery: The Tripoli Shrine Circus is back in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Tripoli Shrine Circus is back in Milwaukee -- and one of the thrilling acts is a fifth generation family of trapeze artists. Carl spent the morning previewing all the high-flying fun from the Panther Arena.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2017 Tripoli Shrine Circus (website)

The Tripoli Shrine Circus returns to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena with the best circus performers in the world today! The circus is a combination of strength & skill, beauty & mystery. With amazing lighting and sound, watch as human and animal performers transform you into the magical world of circus. The circus is a fun family adventure for everyone!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Opening Night – all tickets half-off face value*:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

$10 off Child** & Adult combo, Reserved or VIP Reserved only* (available at Box Office only):

$21.00 Reserved; $23.00 VIP Reserved

*Discounts may not be combined.