Beauty & mystery: The Tripoli Shrine Circus is back in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- The Tripoli Shrine Circus is back in Milwaukee -- and one of the thrilling acts is a fifth generation family of trapeze artists. Carl spent the morning previewing all the high-flying fun from the Panther Arena.
2017 Tripoli Shrine Circus (website)
February 23 - February 26
The Tripoli Shrine Circus returns to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena with the best circus performers in the world today! The circus is a combination of strength & skill, beauty & mystery. With amazing lighting and sound, watch as human and animal performers transform you into the magical world of circus. The circus is a fun family adventure for everyone!
Times:
7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23
10:30 a.m. & 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 24
10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 25
2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 26
Tickets:
$16.00 G.A. Endzone; $18.00 G.A.; $26.00 Reserved; $28.00 VIP Reserved , $33.00 VIP Floor
Opening Night – all tickets half-off face value*:
$9.50 G.A. Endzone; $10.50 G.A.; $14.500 Reserved; $15.50 VIP Reserved; $18.00 VIP Floor
$10 off Child** & Adult combo, Reserved or VIP Reserved only* (available at Box Office only):
$21.00 Reserved; $23.00 VIP Reserved
*Discounts may not be combined.
**12 years of age or younger.