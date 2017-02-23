Beef & mushroom stew: With cold temps returning, why not warm up with a bowl of soup?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Winter is about to return -- so warm up with a bowl of soup. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for beef and mushroom stew.

Beef & Mushroom Stew (website)

Ingredients

4 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

1 head garlic, separated, peeled

1 cup dry red wine

1 can (13-3/4 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth

1 envelope (0.9 ounce) onion-mushroom soup mix

1 pound assorted small fresh mushrooms, such as button, cremini and shiitake

8 ounces baby carrots

8 ounces sugar snap peas

Instructions

Combine flour and pepper; lightly coat beef with flour mixture. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large stock pot over medium heat until hot. Brown 1/4 of beef; remove beef. Repeat three times.

Add onions and garlic to stock pot; cook and stir over medium heat 3 minutes. Add wine; cook and stir until browned bits attached to pan are dissolved. Stir in broth and soup mix until blended.

Add mushrooms and beef to stock pot; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 45 minutes. Add carrots; continue simmering, covered, 30 minutes or until beef is fork-tender. Add peas; simmer 5 minutes.