Beef & mushroom stew: With cold temps returning, why not warm up with a bowl of soup?

Posted 9:19 am, February 23, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Winter is about to return -- so warm up with a bowl of soup. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for beef and mushroom stew.

Beef & Mushroom Stew (website)

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 1 head garlic, separated, peeled
  • 1 cup dry red wine
  • 1 can (13-3/4 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth
  • 1 envelope (0.9 ounce) onion-mushroom soup mix
  • 1 pound assorted small fresh mushrooms, such as button, cremini and shiitake
  • 8 ounces baby carrots
  • 8 ounces sugar snap peas

Instructions

Combine flour and pepper; lightly coat beef with flour mixture. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large stock pot over medium heat until hot. Brown 1/4 of beef; remove beef. Repeat three times.

Add onions and garlic to stock pot; cook and stir over medium heat 3 minutes. Add wine; cook and stir until browned bits attached to pan are dissolved. Stir in broth and soup mix until blended.

Add mushrooms and beef to stock pot; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 45 minutes. Add carrots; continue simmering, covered, 30 minutes or until beef is fork-tender. Add peas; simmer 5 minutes.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s