BMO Harris to build new bank branch in Sherman Park

Posted 10:32 am, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:33AM, February 23, 2017
A rendering of the new branch

MILWAUKEE — After last August’s civil unrest forced BMO Harris Bank to temporarily shutdown its Sherman Park branch due to damage, the company will build a new, permanent branch in the community, right across the street from its wrecked office.

The new branch will open at 3637 W. Fond du Lac Ave. and is expected to be completed by this fall, BMO Harris said Thursday. BMO Harris opened a temporary banking facility to serve the Sherman Park community in September.

“Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to the Sherman Park community,” said Jud Snyder, senior Milwaukee executive at BMO Harris Bank, in a news release. “We are proud to be part of this neighborhood. We look forward to having a brand new branch, right in the heart of Sherman Park, to serve the financial needs of our customers.”

