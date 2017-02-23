Winter Weather ADVISORY for 5 counties from midnight Friday – 6:00am Saturday

Dallas surgeon gets life in prison for purposely maiming patient

Posted 2:38 pm, February 23, 2017

Dallas, TX — A Dallas jury has sentenced former neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch to life in prison.

Evidence from the case revealed Duntsch incapacitated patients while they were under his knife. The 44-year-old surgeon, who practiced medicine across North Texas, was accused of paralyzing four patients and causing the death of two.

This trial dealt with just one of the cases, a 74-year-old woman. Duntsch was arrested in 2015 on five aggravated-assault charges.

Prosecutors say Duntsch was malicious and reckless while he performed surgery on his patients; his attorneys argued that he was just a lousy surgeon.

