Drug paraphernalia found in vehicle driven by “lost” Brookfield man driving in middle of 2 lanes

Posted 1:12 pm, February 23, 2017, by
Washington County Sheriff's Office

Washington County Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Brookfield man, apparently lost on his way home was arrested after officials found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said just after midnight on Thursday, February 23rd, the man was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The incident occurred on US 45 near West Washington Street. A deputy observed the driver’s vehicle driving in the middle of both lanes on US 45. The deputy made contact with the driver, who indicated he was on his cell phone trying to get directions home which caused the lane deviation.

The deputy observed drug paraphernalia in the car, and conducted a field test — obtaining a positive reading for heroin.

1 Comment