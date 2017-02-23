× FREE Usinger sausage for ALL on Thursday, February 23rd: Fred Usinger Day!

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, February 23rd, Fred Usinger Day, there will be FREE Usinger sausage for ALL at Milwaukee’s Old German Beer Hall.

According to a news release from Usinger’s officials, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele have proclaimed February 23rd Fred Usinger Day in recognition of Usinger’s legacy in the community.

Usinger “wurstmachers” have been making sausage on Milwaukee’s Old World Third Street since 1880.The site of the original store is located directly across the street from the Old German Beer Hall.

Usinger’s officials said the original family recipes have never been altered in order to meet a competitive price. To the Usinger sausage makers, it is a matter of pride to maintain their tradition of excellence.

To mark the occasion, on Thursday, the Usinger store will feature specials on brats, wieners, Braunschweiger, chicken sausages, sauerkraut and more from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This year is the 10th annual celebration of Fred Usinger Day at the Old German Beer Hall.

One FREE Usinger Sausage per person will be given out at the Old German Beer Hall on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. while supplies last.

At 6:00 p.m. Frederick “Fritz” Usinger IV will tap a wooden keg of Hofbräu Urbock beer. Those in attendance will have the chance to sample the amber bock beer.