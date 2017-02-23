Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you love music, you might want to head down to Company Brewing this weekend. Local band Dead Fortune will be releasing their debut album Saturday. They join Real Milwaukee to tell us a little bit about their music.

Dead Fortune recently recorded their debut album in Madison and they will release it this Saturday at Company Brewing. The music is a little rock, a little blues, a little soul and a little country.

You can see them performing their original music around the greater Milwaukee area. This Saturday you can see them live at Company Brewing. They'll take to the stage at 11 p.m.. There is a $5 cover charge.