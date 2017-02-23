Johnny Depp is in a feud with his ex-managers, but why?

Posted 9:04 am, February 23, 2017, by

After a New York City museum shut down actor Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump performance art project -- it's found a new home. Plus, Johnny Depp is in a feud with his ex-managers. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s