Marquette University hosts forum on Zika virus ahead of Spring Break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With Spring Break around the corner, Marquette University hosted a forum on the Zika virus on Thursday, February 23rd.

The College of Health and Sciences invited students to attend the forum called "Zika: Myths and Facts."

The event was put together to educate students and the public about Zika, especially with students traveling for Spring Break.

One of the organizers said Zika is still a big concern, especially as the weather changes.

"If we don't take precautions, as the weather starts warming up and the mosquitoes start breeding again, we will start seeing an increase in cases as the weather starts getting warmer, so it is an important thing to be aware of," Laurieann Klockow with the College of Health and Sciences said.

Some of the main points of the forum included how the virus spreads, the potential risks and precautions students should take.