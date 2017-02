× Milwaukee Bucks trade center Roy Hibbert to the Denver Nuggets

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Thursday, February 23rd that the team has traded center Roy Hibbert to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a future second round draft pick.

Hibbert was originally acquired from the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 2, but did not appear in a game.

The 30-year-old Hibbert is making $5 million this season and is set to become a free agent over the summer.