Milwaukee police: Woman believed to be in her 20s fatally shot near 50th and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a woman believed to be in her 20s near 50th and Fairmount Thursday evening, February 23rd.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m., officials say the woman believed to be in her 20s was shot during a physical altercation on the street.

Police say she was transported to a local hospital for treatment and despite life-saving efforts she was pronounced dead.

Investigation into this homicide is ongoing.

The woman’s identity is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

