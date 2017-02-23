Winter Weather ADVISORY for 5 counties from midnight Friday – 6:00am Saturday

Milwaukee police: Woman believed to be in her 20s fatally shot near 50th and Fairmount

Posted 10:13 pm, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:17PM, February 23, 2017
homicide

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a woman believed to be in her 20s near 50th and Fairmount Thursday evening, February 23rd.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m., officials say the woman believed to be in her 20s was shot during a physical altercation on the street.

Police say she was transported to a local hospital for treatment and despite life-saving efforts she was pronounced dead.

Investigation into this homicide is ongoing.

The woman’s identity is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s