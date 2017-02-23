× MPD: 20-year-old man runs to police station after being shot near 70th & Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night, February 22nd on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 70th and Silver Spring.

According to police, after being shot during circumstances that are still unclear, the 20-year-old man ran to the Fourth District Police Station where he was observed by an officer who rendered aid and called for help.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital for what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the victim is being less than cooperative with investigators.