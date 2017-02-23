MPD: 20-year-old man runs to police station after being shot near 70th & Silver Spring

Posted 6:13 am, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:15AM, February 23, 2017
crime generic

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night, February 22nd on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 70th and Silver Spring.

According to police, after being shot during circumstances that are still unclear, the 20-year-old man ran to the Fourth District Police Station where he was observed by an officer who rendered aid and called for help.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital for what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the victim is being less than cooperative with investigators.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s