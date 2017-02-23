Ohio, Wisconsin kick start interstate talks on Pres. Trump effect

Posted 10:33 am, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:34AM, February 23, 2017
WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 22: (AFP-OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump discusses the federal budget in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican legislative leaders from Ohio and Wisconsin are joining forces, and hoping to enlist others, as they prepare for massive changes in how the federal government under President Donald Trump deals with states.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will discuss the effort Thursday in Ohio.

Vos says the goal is to partner with the National Conference of State Legislatures, the national speakers group and governors to tackle issues that will be affected by a Trump presidency. Those include how states will need to react to the repeal of the federal health care law and to changes in how federal money is delivered to states.

Rosenberger’s spokesman says the main message is that “nobody’s in this alone.”

