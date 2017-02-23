“OK, we’re done:” Woman charged with battery for repeated cartwheels during field sobriety test

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Drinking and driving is no joke, but what a young New Mexico woman did during a field sobriety test is getting national attention. Instead of walking the line, she repeatedly did cartwheels — and, as you might imagine, it backfired.

In the video from February 17th, a police officer says: “We’re not doing yoga. I don’t know what you’re doing. Put your hands down.”

But Bryelle Marshall turned a sobriety test into a chance to show off her yoga skills.

“If you continue to do this — I’m going to take this as a refusal to do the field sobriety test,” the officer said.

Police said Marshall was seen sleeping in her vehicle near Zuni and Pennsylvania in Albuquerque on February 17th.

According to a criminal complaint, police said she reeked of alcohol, but she told the officer she was “fine” when asked whether she’d been drinking. She had a hard time standing up straight during the field sobriety test, and when the officer tried to have her walk in a straight line, that proved to be a challenge as well.

“Turn around and face me. Your whole body, face me. With your hands down. I don’t know what you’re doing,” the officer said.

What she ended up doing was a cartwheel — followed by another after the officer tried to show her what to do.

“I’ll demonstrate it for you. Right foot in front of your left, hands down at your side, not doing somersaults,” the officer said.

The officer gave her one more chance to walk in a straight line — warning her not to do another cartwheel.

“Don’t do it, because you’re going to hit me and I’m going to charge you with a battery,” the officer said.

He showed her one last time what she needed to do, but once again, she was unsuccessful.

“When you get to that ninth step, you’re going to take your rear foot out…(she hits him). OK, we’re done,” the officer said.

Marshall was arrested, and charged with aggravated drunken driving, battery for running into an officer during an acrobatic attempt and having an expired license plate.

The Daily Mail reported she was fired from her job as a “Gladiator Girl” for the Duke City Gladiators, the indoor football team in Alburquerque. The job involves promoting the team at community events. The Daily Mail also reported she refused to submit to a blood alcohol test. She spent the night in jail, and was released the following day.